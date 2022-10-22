Lab technician working on computer

A technician at Mosaic Life Care — Urgent Care works on her computer.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The expansion of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic provided support for those dealing with substance use disorders. But with the possibility of public health emergency benefits ending, experts are concerned about what it could mean for the opioid crisis.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that telehealth utilization for substance use disorder was associated with improved medication retention and less risk of a medically treated overdose.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

