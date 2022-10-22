The expansion of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic provided support for those dealing with substance use disorders. But with the possibility of public health emergency benefits ending, experts are concerned about what it could mean for the opioid crisis.
Many organizations in the St. Joseph area have incorporated telehealth into their services and are concerned about how taking away certain benefits could affect substance use disorders in the area.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Kolbe-Puckett Healing Center has been fully functioning only through telehealth and believes losing this assistance could cause many patients to relapse.
“We have over 200 active patients, and this could take away from many of them receiving treatments,” said Jayna Stone, certified peer specialist. “They could go to the places that require in-person treatment, but there will probably be a waitlist and that’s dangerous to do with people who are addicted.”
Stone said many of the same patients the organization started with are still clean from substance abuse, and the ability to implement telehealth into their services is a key reason.
“We see a lot of success from using telehealth and I think a big part of that is because it accommodates to people’s preferences,” she said. “We’re one of the only few places in the area that provide medication-assisted therapy through telehealth and it’s kept so many people on the right track.”
Kristina Hannon, Family Guidance Center CEO, said telehealth has been a key factor in their organization as well and patients receiving out-of-clinic services benefit the same ways their in-clinic patients do.
“We’re not just handing out prescriptions to patients,” she said. “They have to go through a full evaluation just as people who see us in person do. They go through a full assessment by a licensed clinician and if we’re starting a medication for opioid use disorder, we will take a urine sample in person to make sure they’re not currently positive for a drug so there’s not a major difference.”
Hannon said telehealth services increase the chances of recurring patients.
“When people have the option of quick access to care, they are much more likely to adhere to an appointment and that’s what we want,” she said.
Some law enforcement officers believe resources like telehealth have their benefits, but there are also concerns about whether or not it is truly tackling the opioid crisis.
“Our biggest concern is — if everything is by telehealth, are those people truly being tested for drug abuse and other things?” said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike said. “I’m not in the health care field, but I can say it would be more ideal to see a lot of these patients receiving treatment in person.”
Despite concerns that telehealth isn’t truly benefitting opioid abusers, experts believe various platforms should remain available to aid with substance abuse.
“On the other hand, taking telehealth away could cause an increase in substance abuse and that’s something we need to make sure gets evaluated,” Collie said. “We hope that everything will continue with the treatment side of it and people will receive the help they need for their addictions but in the right ways.”
