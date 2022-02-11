A Savannah, Missouri, man was hospitalized after a semi crash Friday afternoon on State Route P in DeKalb County.
Lance Kenley, 21, was driving a semi at 2:30 p.m. on Route P, a mile west of Clarksdale, when he went off the highway and the semi tipped onto its side, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Kenley was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to crash reports, and he was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.
