A man has been charged in the death of a St. Joseph resident whose remains were found at a Union Star, Missouri, residence.
Jodi Jacob Downs of Savannah was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dennis R. Patterson Jr. of St. Joseph, according to court records.
The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the death since the remains were found earlier this month.
There also are two people of interest who remain in custody after being arrested on unrelated charges, Dekalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.