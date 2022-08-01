Law enforcement vehicles block off South 17th Street on Sunday afternoon near Messanie Street. A Savannah, Missouri, man fired around 20 shots at law enforcement during a daylong standoff in the 700 block of S. 16th Street.
Photo courtesy of Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street.
Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at a person, vehicle or building, according to the Buchanan County Court's arrest warrant.
Several residents described the scene as "hectic" and expressed varying levels of concern over the situation.
At least 20 law enforcement vehicles were seen in the area, though the exact number of officers is unknown.
Seeing so many police in the area was surprising, resident Stacy Labrozzi said.
"I have not seen that many cops in one place at one time, living here on the street," she said. "It's been quiet other than last night's incident, (a) very quiet neighborhood since we moved here back in May. I have not seen anything go down until that night, last night. And I guess it's been going on since 11 o'clock the night before."
Labrozzi and some other residents said they felt uneasy for the safety of their children, but others said there was minimal worry as long as they stayed indoors.
"It freaked us out because my kids are crying, wanting to come outside and play, and they couldn't even do that," she said.
Officers arrived on-scene around midnight after reports of shots fired, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said.
Police surrounded the house, with some entering to execute a search warrant. Multiple residents were evacuated, but Ritzinger remained in the home's upper floor, according to Buchanan County Court's probable cause statement.
Four shots were heard inside the house as officers approached the stairs to Ritzinger's location, at which point they "backed out of the house for safety and continued to surround the house," according to the probable cause statement.
About 20 more shots were then fired toward police from the house windows, according to the probable cause statement, requiring the surrounding homes to also be evacuated.
The home suffered several broken windows during the standoff, worrying many residents about what will happen to the family of Charles and Sue Ritzinger, whom the house is registered to, according to Buchanan County GIS.
Police would not confirm if Charles and Sue are related to Harry Ritzinger.
"I feel bad for the families, the family that went through this, like the grandmother and the son that has to go through this," Labrozzi said. "That was their home."
Ritzinger has prior convictions for assaulting law enforcement, felony unlawful use of a firearm, domestic assault, stealing a vehicle, DWI and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, according to the probable cause statement. He also has been arrested twice for failure to appear warrants.
(2) comments
Looks like somebody got some "get even" with him?
Looks like somebody got them some "get even" with him?
