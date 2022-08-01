A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street.

Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at a person, vehicle or building, according to the Buchanan County Court's arrest warrant.

nlcares@stjoelive.com

Looks like somebody got some "get even" with him?

