Sales tax needed for recruitment and retention in sheriffs department

Many law enforcement agencies are struggling with hiring, and the task becomes even more difficult when wages are out of a department’s control and far below the competition.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said his goal is recruitment and retention, but low salary comparisons in the region provide little reason for some deputies to stay. The starting salary for a Buchanan County deputy is $36,000, and that pay maxes out at $40,000 one year after that.

By comparison, a Platte County deputy makes a starting salary of $45,000, then maxes out at $57,000 over the next 10 years. An equivalent position in the St. Joseph Police Department would be an officer, who starts at $42,600 and could top out at $65,000 after six years.

This is where Buchanan County sees issues with retention. Currently, a deputy with 34 years of experience is being paid the same wage as a deputy with one.

“There’s nothing available for step increases or longevity pay or incentives for education or certification or anything like that,” Puett said. “My people work really, really hard and I need to fight for them to make more money and be more competitive and for them to have better salaries so they can take care of their families and so they’ll stay and stop leaving.”

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office currently is short 23 people. Puett wants to make hires for additional deputies, jailors and civilian positions, and that’s why the county is asking voters to approve a quarter-cent public safety sales tax in August.

“Everybody expects when they call 9-1-1 they want help, they need help. We need to stop bad things from happening, we need to address the crime problems, the drug problems, which leads to why we need more drug investigators, more patrol deputies,” Puett said. “The only way we can do that, unfortunately, is by asking for more money.”

If approved, the tax would bring in an additional $3.6 million for the sheriff’s department.

Although the sheriff’s department covers the entire Buchanan County area, much of deputies’ work is assisting agencies and responding to calls with other organizations. Officers with the police department and Missouri State Highway Patrol in comparable positions are being paid more. Puett said he wouldn’t want any of the agencies lowering wages, but compared to what he is able to pay, he’s not surprised to see people leave.

“This is just an attempt to do some of those things to try and get them better wages, try to retain some of the experience and quality that we’re losing. We have people leaving at alarming rates,” he said.

The quarter-cent law enforcement sales tax increase will be on the ballot for the Aug. 3 election.