On Friday, a Saint Joseph man crashed his truck into an embankment while heading west on US Route 36, sustaining serious injuries.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jimmy D. Mason, 52, drove off the north side of the roadway in an attempt to avoid a slow moving vehicle. Mason subsequently went into a ditch and struck an embankment, totaling his vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Mason was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, Missouri to receive treatment for his injuries.
