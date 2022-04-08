Enrollment is now open for the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council summer “Safety Town” educational program.
Safety Town is aimed at teaching preschool and school-aged children a wide variety of safety measures.
Whether it’s learning how to ride a bike, how to safely cross the street or how to avoid stranger danger, Safety Town is equipped to teach children all of these precautionary measures and more. Sheldon Lyon, St. Joseph Safety and Health Executive Director explained the program.
“Safety Town is a miniature city we set up at the Civic Arena. What it does is introduce kids to different types of safety,” Lyon said.
The program is intended for children ages four to seven. There are a few different program options for children to learn safety skills through classroom interaction and time “on the town.”
“It begins in the middle of June and runs to roughly the middle of July. We have five sessions available. We have two all-day sessions for working parents. So we want to give as many kids in the community a chance to attend,” Lyon said.
Children also get the chance to go on field trips to fire stations, parks, mini golf and more.
“We’ve got a lot of activity planned in that short amount of time, and the kids really love it,” Lyon said.
Safety Town is set up by the safety council, but the United Way of Greater St. Joseph helps fund the program. Teen volunteers are still needed and participation guarantees community service hours. You can register online at www.stjoesafetycouncil.org.
