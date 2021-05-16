The school year is ending, which means a greater need for outdoor safety going into the summer.
The St. Joseph Health and Safety Council is preparing for its annual Safety Town events beginning in early June.
“We had almost 400 kids go through the program in Maryville and St. Joe,” Sheldon Lyon, director of the safety council, said of a recent safety event the agency had.
The school district and council used the program as a field trip to give kids a chance to learn about the dangers regarding farm equipment, ATV risks, firearm safety, wild animals and water safety.
“In 1978 we had a little boy murdered in town and the parents had come together and started thinking about how we need a program about safety in the community,” Lyon said. “Over the years, Safety Town really found its niche and has grown.”
COVID-19 canceled last year’s program, but this year almost all sessions are full and have high expected turnouts.
“It is set up as a small town with street signs, working stop lights and houses that represent local businesses,” Lyon said. “Kids need to learn simple things like how to walk on a sidewalk, cross the street and rules of the road.”
Young kids are given trikes that they will use to approach stop and yield signs throughout the course.
“A big part of the classroom is 40 targets and safeties they learn,” Lyon said. “We have officials come in and they get to meet firemen, policemen, electrical workers and poison prevention.”
Other topics covered include the internet, playgrounds, weather, guns and railroads. Two of the most beneficial topics are stranger danger and how to protect themselves from a dog attack, Lyon said.
“One of the hardest concepts for 5- to 6-year-olds is stranger danger, so we will take them to a park and it shocks me how many kids will walk off with a complete stranger,” he said. “It’s amazing in that fact that when we do the pre-and post-test, what they not only learn but retain.”
Within the past seven years, there have been dog attacks where kids have survived with little to no injury by using what they learned in Safety Town.
“When parents write letters or call to convey that kind of story, it really makes it worthwhile because they’re understanding and remembering,” Lyon said.
Slots for Safety Town are filling quickly. To register for the remaining openings, go to www.stjoesafetycouncil.org or call 816-233-3330 for information.
