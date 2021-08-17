Riding an ATV, UTV or motorized scooter can be dangerous, especially when entering a roadway or not wearing proper equipment.
On Sunday, a man was killed near Highland, Kansas, when he was involved in an accident while driving an ATV. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the man was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened on a Doniphan County highway.
Major Tom Cates with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said officers have seen these vehicles being driven on county highways and roadways often. From the tragedies he’s seen happen, Cates asked riders to keep two main safety tips in mind.
“A primary thing we see in ATV or UTV accident that results in injury, it’s usually because someone’s riding unlawfully on the roadway,” he said. “Second, the biggest piece of advice I can give you is to manage the speed. A lot of times people are riding ATVs and UTVs way too fast.”
While it is legal to drive an off-road vehicle before receiving a license, Cates said no one can enter a roadway on them in Buchanan County.
Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said if someone young is driving one of these vehicles, he or she needs to completely understand how to use it.
“Make sure that you buy the vehicle that’s appropriate for who’s using it, whether it’s an adult or a child, take the safety class and use it in a manner that it was designed to be ridden,” he said. “Read your owner’s manual and use it and enjoy it, but use it the way it’s designed to be used. Because when you go outside that design, that’s when trouble comes to you.”
Cates’ main concern is having off-road vehicles entering a roadway. As a traffic supervisor in the county, Cates said this happens way too often and getting people to understand the vulnerability of doing so is not easy.
“It is a constant fight and a constant battle, and it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of places in Buchanan County to ride. There are plenty of places that are very safe, very enjoyable,” he said. “But when we see people in an open-top four-wheeler or an open-side of UTV going down the highway, going down our lettered highways or state highways, it’s so dangerous, and it’s really hard to impress upon people how dangerous that is.
“If you take a hit from a 3,000- to 5,000-pound passenger vehicle, it doesn’t matter what type of ATV or UTV you have, you’re going to sustain serious injury or be killed,” he said.
Cates said riders need to use safety gear all the time, including helmets, vests, long pants and appropriate shoes.
