While vehicle pursuits in Buchanan County don’t happen often, law enforcement puts safety at the forefront when considering going after a suspect.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office saw around 11 vehicle pursuits in 2021. Sheriff Bill Puett said six were terminated by deputies for safety concerns, and two ended with the suspect crashing their vehicle.
Puett said that his deputies decide whether or not to pursue on a case-by-case basis.
“Our (car) pursuit policy is one of reasonableness,” Puett said. “We look at the conditions, the criminal conditions of the why vehicle need be pursued — the driving conditions, the time of day, the location, just a variety of things, you know. And then the deputy will make a determination whether they need to pursue that vehicle.”
Giving an example, Puett said a pursuit in the afternoon in a school zone for speeding would be prohibited.
“We wouldn’t do that,” he said. “I think everybody would agree that it’d be ridiculous to chase at three o’clock in the afternoon through a school zone.”
But the situation would be different if the chase involved someone who just committed a serious crime, like murder or aggravated assault.
“Obviously, things like that increase the level and need to pursue and apprehend a suspect,” Puett said.
He said a deputy or a deputy’s supervisor has the ability to terminate a pursuit if they believe it has become too dangerous to the community, themselves or the person being pursued.
While it wasn’t necessary in Tuesday’s low-speed police chase by the St. Joseph Police Department, Puett said the sheriff’s office partners with other law enforcement agencies during pursuits when necessary.
“Oftentimes, if another one of our partner agencies is pursuing, then we might provide assistance — that could be by deploying spike stripes, could be by blocking intersections, could be by engaging in the pursuit,” he said.
Puett explained that a lot of people want all criminal suspects to be apprehended, but it’s not that simple.
“We do, too,” Puett said. “But the issue becomes how dangerous does that pursuit create an atmosphere of potential danger to the community, to the deputies, to everyone around, why are they pursuing, do they know the suspect, can they get them at another time.”
“And sometimes people get frustrated because, ‘Why aren’t you chasing bad people down and getting them?’” he said. “Well, we absolutely want to do that, but we also don’t want to hurt or kill someone that’s an innocent in the process of that.”
Puett said they have to be cautious, as he tells people that children sometimes don’t look both ways when they do things, such as riding their bikes or chasing after something into the street.
Capt. John Hotz with the Missouri Highway Patrol said that everything the highway patrol does is aimed at protecting the safety of the public. Like other local agencies, there are many factors that they consider when it comes to a pursuit.
“The biggest thing, the overarching principle that we always go by, is the initiation or the continuation of any pursuit is authorized only if the necessity of an immediate apprehension outweighs the level of the risk associated with that pursuit,” Hotz said.
