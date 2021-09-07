There have been multiple local high-speed pursuits involving law enforcement in the past few weeks, and roadway safety is the biggest concern during those situations.
The most recent incident was a Friday chase on U.S. Highway 71 that included the suspect driving into oncoming traffic.
Catching a fleeing suspect is a priority, but motorist safety comes first. Even while a pursuit is happening, there already is a supervisor analyzing the situation to determine if it's becoming too dangerous, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sgt. Jake Angle said.
"There is a portion of those pursuits, you know, as that supervisor's receiving feedback, that are terminated just for safety reasons," he said. "And there's a portion of those pursuits that the officer self-terminates because he realizes that, that this isn't, that this is not a safe thing to be conducting at this time."
Other drivers should never try to impede a suspect because they can end up at risk as well. Not only is the potential for a crash dangerous, there also are many unknown factors once a suspect is stopped, Angle said.
"No doubt their intentions are good," he said. "There's no doubt about that, but what we don't want as it evolves or as it's unfolding, they may not realize the danger they may be putting themselves in. If they were successful in stopping that vehicle, is that suspect armed?"
The ideal situation is to not have a confrontation escalate to a pursuit, but it's important for motorists to maintain good driving practices when it does happen, Angle said.
"We would like for every vehicle, that when we go to pull them over they pull over to the shoulder, and, you know, we're able to conduct business but that's obviously not a reality," he said. "It's really just (that) the rules of the road apply. If we're approaching from the rear, and if they see us, obviously, yield the right of way. Get as far right or whatever the situation dictates."
