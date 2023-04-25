After a recent fatal accident involving an area child driving an ATV, safety experts are stressing the need for supervision and protective gear, especially as the weather warms up and the four-wheelers come out.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said these vehicles are designed for many different purposes and that it's important for adults to watch kids while they are using them. He also emphasized the importance of using safety devices.
"They (ATVs) can be fun, and they're fun for kids, but just make sure they're the right age," Lyon said. "It's really important that when you get one, look to see what you're buying, what's going to be an appropriate use for it."
Lyon said one of the biggest differences between ATVs and motor vehicles is the safety devices present within cars called the "crumples," which are not available in ATVs.
"It's an area of the car that's made to bend and break in an accident that absorbs the energy that can come to us in a crash ... those safety devices help us survive the crash," Lyon said.
Josh Smith, chief deputy of the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, said there are a number of factors that go into these kinds of crashes.
"Between the speed and the experience driving, I think that's what's going to make someone the safest to use a piece of equipment like that," Smith said.
Smith said experienced drivers that have operated vehicles off-road will have the edge since ATVs are primarily used for those purposes. The practice of safe speed is important when traveling on gravel roads or off-road completely.
Having an adult present is a great way to teach kids how to use the vehicle properly, Smith said.
"I definitely think there should be an adult there that does have the experience and hopefully can offer that mentorship and that guidance as to how they're operating their vehicle, make sure they can do it in a safe manner," Smith said.
Both experts stress that protective gear should be used when riding ATVs.
"The safety equipment that you would see normally worn by professionals who drive these is a great thing because there is a chance that you might get thrown from that vehicle," Lyon said. "There are no seat belts on an ATV, so we want to have the protection of the gear that we wear to help us in case of a crash."
Smith highlighted various items of safety gear.
"If you're operating some sort of utility vehicle, such as a four-wheeler, it's definitely paramount to make sure you have a helmet on," Smith said. "Gloves are not a bad idea and definitely some sort of eye protection."
