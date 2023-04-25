Danger around off-roading vehicles entering roadways (copy)

Concerns are on the rise after a recent death of a child that was operating an all-terrain vehicle. 

After a recent fatal accident involving an area child driving an ATV, safety experts are stressing the need for supervision and protective gear, especially as the weather warms up and the four-wheelers come out.

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said these vehicles are designed for many different purposes and that it's important for adults to watch kids while they are using them. He also emphasized the importance of using safety devices.  

