Teen Permit Academy

Teens will have the opportunity to learn the rules of the road on Thursday at the Teen Driver's Permit Academy, which is put on by the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Young drivers will get the chance to learn the rules of the road on Thursday at the Teen Driver's Permit Academy

The class is put on by the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council. The session will cover topics including defensive driving, rules of the road and sign recognition. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

