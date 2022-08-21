The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council shared a few safety tips students should keep in mind on their first day back to school.
The council said two of the biggest concerns are pedestrian safety and traffic safety.
Earbuds have increasingly become a popular accessory for young kids, but a recent study by the Association of Automotive Medicine linked to pedestrians showed that 29% of accidents involved individuals wearing noise cancellation devices.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the safety council, said that students need to practice safe habits when walking to school.
“I’m sure a lot of kids are still in summer mode and haven’t put much thought into school beginning next week,” he said. “That’s completely normal, but it's important that we make sure students understand the importance of being aware. Make sure you’re checking your surroundings and you can hear what’s happening around you. It’s so easy to miss a speeding car when you're distracted.”
He also wants to emphasize the importance of safe driving for teens who are approaching their first years of driving.
“Excessive speeding is the cause of most fatal crashes,” he said. “Although, distracted driving such as texting and talking on a cell phone is catching up so we need to stress the importance of safe driving habits to our kids.”
Lyon said he wants students to also be prepared for dangerous situations they may not be able to predict.
“Sometimes we can’t control being in dangerous situations, which is why we promote active shooter training at our organization,” he said. “It’s a scary situation to prepare for, but we can’t predict when that type of circumstance will arise, so it’s best to be prepared.”
The council provides active shooter training to local companies throughout the year and provides many options to receive education on good safety habits. The Council can be reached at sjsc@stjoesafetycouncil.org for more information on programs offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.