The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council is promoting good driving practices to young motorists, speeding offenders and those with multiple offenses through a new program.
The council is partnering with the ThinkFirst Missouri Traffic Offenders Program, which is a brain injury prevention group from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The program aims to educate young people and traffic offenders and share the dangers of risky driving, which can lead to serious injury and death.
“We really saw the need for something like that here in St. Joseph,” Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said. “We want to emphasize exactly what the name says: Think first. Think before you do something.”
Lyon, who is a former trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said there are too many accidents that could be prevented if people decided to drive cautiously.
“There is at least one fatal accident that happens every year on the Belt Highway and that shouldn’t occur,” he said. “Hopefully we can begin this class in September and get referrals from courts to bring individuals in, have the highway patrol, EMS and ThinkFirst talk to them about making good decisions that will affect their lives.”
Another concern for Lyon is how many traffic offenses kill innocent drivers.
“When there’s an accident, it often turns out that the high-risk driver walks away with a minor injury but he killed an entire family,” he said. “The aftermath of these crashes can easily be prevented by just obeying the law.”
The Traffic Offenders Program will have a different speaker each month who has been involved in an accident that left a permanent impact on his or her life. This will allow members to witness first-hand the consequences of high-risk driving behaviors.
“Along with having the highway patrol and EMS talk to individuals, we'll also have members of ThinkFirst come and talk, which it's always interesting to get their perspective,” he said. "These are people who have made bad choices and are living with a brain injury or a spinal cord injury that has affected their life permanently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.