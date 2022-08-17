Sheldon Lyon and law enforcement knocks down on risky driving

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, discusses his plans for the new ThinkFirst Traffic Offenders Program. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council is promoting good driving practices to young motorists, speeding offenders and those with multiple offenses through a new program.

The council is partnering with the ThinkFirst Missouri Traffic Offenders Program, which is a brain injury prevention group from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The program aims to educate young people and traffic offenders and share the dangers of risky driving, which can lead to serious injury and death.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.