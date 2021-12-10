The St. Joseph Safety Council has announced a new driver's education program located in Platte County.
The group runs permit programs and driver's education out of Maryville, Chillicothe and St. Joseph. The executive director, Sheldon Lyon, said there has been a permit program in Platte County but it was missing the driver's education portion.
"There were a lot of driver's ed programs and in the schools but since then those have evaporated. Really, to great peril for these young drivers because they need someone, and sometimes not mom and dad, someone that knows the correct way to operate the vehicle ... to explain how to safely operate the vehicle," Lyon said.
The new Platte County program will begin in the spring. Lyon said this addition wouldn't be possible without grants and local partnerships. This includes a vehicle purchased locally for the program thanks to a price match from the dealership.
"This is thanks to United Way and the money that donors in the community give. Without the partnerships of Randy Reed Chevrolet and United Way, there's no way that this would happen. So it is a lot of people in different agencies coming together to make it work," he said.
Anyone interested in signing up for the permit academy or driver's education can visit stjoesafetycouncil.org.
