Maj. Trevor Ballard

Maj. Trevor Ballard stands outside his unmarked vehicle. He said unmarked Clinton County Sheriff's Office vehicles still can be spotted as official law enforcement by the license plate, antenna, spotlight and tracer lights.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

There have been multiple reports recently of someone impersonating an officer in Northwest Missouri, and officials have advice for how drivers should handle these situations.

Major Trevor Ballard with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said there were two reports this month of someone conducting traffic stops and impersonating an officer. The investigation of those incidents remains open.

