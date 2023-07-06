Sheldon Lyon

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, encourages always wearing a life jacket in large bodies of water.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

A July Fourth tragedy is highlighting the importance of proper safety precautions when hitting the lake this summer.

A St. Joseph man drowned at Little Platte Swim Beach on Tuesday, reinforcing the need for water safety this week. The victim, 22-year-old Carlos Antonio, fell off of a ledge in the water and never resurfaced.

