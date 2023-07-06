A July Fourth tragedy is highlighting the importance of proper safety precautions when hitting the lake this summer.
A St. Joseph man drowned at Little Platte Swim Beach on Tuesday, reinforcing the need for water safety this week. The victim, 22-year-old Carlos Antonio, fell off of a ledge in the water and never resurfaced.
Even though drownings at this beach are rare, it shows that things could go wrong at any moment, especially when you can’t see what’s under the surface.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, advises that anyone swimming in a large body of water should always have a life jacket on, because there’s no telling how deep the water below is.
“You have to remember, lake water is stained,” Lyon said. “If you go underwater you’re no longer visible (whereas) in a swimming pool if you are underwater, a person can still see you. You always need to wear that life jacket for a variety of reasons, whether we’re underwater or not, so people can see you.”
Another factor that could lead to dangers when groups of people go swimming in these areas could be the use of drugs and alcohol. Lyon said alcohol has historically played a major factor in many cases of drowning.
“Over 30% of victims who drown have alcohol in their systems,” Lyon said. “We need to be careful so when we’re out there, we’re safe as possible.
“A lot of us overestimate our ability to swim,” he continued. “(Alcohol) impairs our judgment.”
Some people may see water and immediately want to jump in, but experts caution this because water that is too cold can be dangerous to the body. Lyon said diving is even more dangerous than jumping and advises against it.
“Make sure you know what you’re jumping into,” Lyon said. “We always jump feet first. In cold water, a person can involuntarily gasp and ingest water into their lungs.”
