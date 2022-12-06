Sheriff Puett discusses gun safety

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett discusses the importance of keeping guns secured in homes to ensure child safety.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

A recent study found firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the U.S.

Deaths rose by 29% from 2019 to 2020, the most recent year with available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

