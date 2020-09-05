The Rushville/Sugar Lake Levee has been breached for almost a year and a half, as the area has experienced low water levels this season.
Two federal levees in Buchanan County, MRLS 455 and Halls Levee District, are nearing completion for minor repairs. However, beginning repairs at Sugar Lake has proven difficult. The first problem is that the work requires a local match.
As previously reported by News-Press NOW, the cost for the levee fix is shared with 80% from federal money and 20% local matching funds. Of that 20%, a Community Development Block Grant was approved by the county to cover 75% of the local match, which left 5% for the levee district to pay.
Lanny Frakes, the secretary and treasurer of the Rushville-Sugar Lake Levee Association, previously told News-Press NOW that there is “zero protection the area has to stop a sudden rise in high waters.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has submitted all the paperwork required to the National Resource Conservation Service in Washington, D.C.
“Once they grant us approval, if they do, then we will be able to move forward on that,” Mike Dulin, an emergency management specialist with the USACE said. “It could be two to three months to get through their approval process.”
The NRCS protects environmental conditions on land. According to a spokesperson, the Corps of Engineers can help with levee repairs if the need is immediate or in an emergency.
A spokesperson told News-Press NOW in a statement that the Corps of Engineers can begin repairing the levee to resolve an emergency situation then work the NRCS to mitigate the impact to the conservation efforts.
That permission was granted in an agreement made in 2019 between the Corps of Engineers and the NRCS. The deal says that the corps can go to work immediately if there is a time of high water. This entire summer the Missouri River levels have been relatively low so there has not been a need.
A spokesperson also said that the NRCS staff in Missouri have held weekly meetings with the Corps of Engineers to discuss resolutions and find necessary mitigation opportunities.
If the water stays low and the levee district can match their 5%, the levee could see repairs before the next big flooding event.