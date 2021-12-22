A man is recovering following a violent attack that happened this month while he was on an early-morning run.
Michael Robins is a retired St. Joseph teacher who still works as a substitute and coach to runners. He has been running since he was in fourth grade, competed in cross country and track in college and continues to jog up to 80 miles a week.
"People always know I'm that guy that runs funny, and I try to wave at people just to let them know I'm around. They don't know my name is Michael Robins, they're just, 'Oh, that's a guy that runs all the time.' You know, 'He's harmless, a little eccentric, but he's harmless,'" Robins said.
Now, the 66-year-old is confined to a recovery bed after he was attacked by a stranger while out on his usual early-morning run Dec. 12.
"I was out on the road on Faraon Street doing my normal 13-mile loop, and I run very early in the morning so this incident happened from 1:30 and 2 o'clock in the morning," he said. "I was on Faraon headed towards Downtown and a car sped past me."
Robins said the car reversed on the one-way street, and a man began attacking him unprovoked.
"He pushed me with both hands, shoved me to the ground. I remember hearing my head crack up against the curb. And I remember falling on my right hip," he said. "Then I went face-down. He must have kicked me because I have bruises up and down."
Robins was taken to the hospital after a neighbor heard his screams. Then he was rushed into surgery for a hip replacement.
"[The nurse] showed up with the X-ray, she said, 'This is what a normal hip looks like.' You didn't have to be a radiologist, there are pieces. And I burst into tears," Robins said. "I'm a distance runner. I said, 'OK, what do we do?' She said, 'Well, you're going to have to have surgery today.' She said, 'On a scale of 1 to 10. This is an 8 1/2. You're pretty bad.'"
Since word got out about the attack, a GoFundMe account has been created for Robins' expenses, and he's received support from those who know him as a runner and teacher, including flowers from the Lindbergh Elementary School staff, a running club in Kansas City and friends. This support has helped as he begins his recovery, he said.
"You can look around, I've been getting gifts from people. I don't know why, but getting tons of food. It's flattering," he said. "I mean, I think that's the most important thing I've learned from this. Yeah, OK, one idiot did this to me. Look at all the goodness around."
This was Robins' fourth surgery on the same leg. He also has suffered back injuries, so he said he is no stranger to recovering.
Robins said he will press charges if the person who attacked him is caught. St. Joseph police said they have an incident report on the assault, but there is no suspect at this time.
Robins said he hopes to be well enough to run the Hospital Half Marathon in May.
