Reports of runaway teenagers have been cropping up recently from concerned family members on social media.
Teens often are found within a few hours, but sometimes it becomes a more serious issue.
There can be a variety of factors, like a history of family abuse or other trauma, substance abuse, or other contributors, Buchanan County Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer said.
"Especially when you're dealing with kids, every case is different," she said.
If a police report is made, then the teenager will receive a referral and the family is supposed to meet with a juvenile office employee. During the meeting, employees talk with families and teens and try to sort out underlying issues that might have led to a teenager running away.
Meyer sometimes doesn't hear from families at all after an incident occurs.
"In these types of situations, it's very important for the parents or the guardians to cooperate," she said. "Sometimes we have referrals where we know a youth has been referred or there's been a runaway report made and they've since been returned and then that appointment is set up. And the families will never show up to meet with the juvenile officer."
The best odds of finding runaway teens are within the first few hours of when they go missing, Meyer said.
"It is critical that if a child is reported as a runaway, that efforts be made in those first two to six hours following," she said. "Just because there is data out there that would show that really is the critical timeframe that you really need to try and respond to find those runaways."
Teens sometimes are gone for extended periods of time but they usually aren't missing more than a day, Meyer said.
"They're typically back within a 24-hour timeframe, you know, whether it be that they've run away and cooled off and then returned to the home," she said. "But there are times that they do, they do stay gone longer than that."
Recent statistics in St. Joseph are somewhat volatile. There were 144 runaway referrals made in 2018 but that number jumped to 281 in 2019, before dropping to 168 last year. Referrals typically fluctuate between 130 and 190, Meyer said, so she thinks 2019's jump was an outlier.
