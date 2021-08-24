Rugs are meant to make a home feel warm and comfortable, but for older residents, they can be dangerous decor.
Uneven walking surfaces in high-traffic areas of the home can trip up those who aren't as steady as they used to be on their feet, as emergency responders have seen firsthand. Loose rugs can be easy for older people to trip on.
"One thing I would suggest is to limit your throw rugs, like in front of the sink or in between the doorways. A lot of big tripping hazards there for the elderly, seeing a lot of falls and fractures with throw rugs," St. Joseph Emergency Manager Bill Lamar said. "So usually try to recommend limiting those or even getting rid of them."
Centers for Disease Control statistics show one in four adults over the age of 65 reports falling at least once a year.
According to the Show Me Falls Free Missouri Coalition, falls among older adults cause significant issues, including pain, functional impairment, disability, hospitalizations, premature nursing home admissions and even death. Many of these falls leave lasting damage but are preventable.
Lamar said one way to help elderly residents correct their balance safely is to make sure furniture is secured. The same step also can help keep curious kids safe.
"One thing I'm seeing a lot of is folks having things tipped over on them. We're talking like big-screen TVs that we don't really think about or even a lot of stoves -- kids can climb up on a stove that isn't hot," Lamar said. "But if it's not secured, bookshelves, all those types of things can tip over. So I'd really suggest having everybody secure those items down."
Lamar said while life is busy, it's important to check in with older family members, especially those who live alone, to make sure rugs are not in places where someone could trip and furniture is secured so it won't tip if a person reaches out to grab it while trying to stay steady. Doing so could be a lifesaver.
In September, the National Council on Aging works on a Falls Prevention Awareness campaign for people to learn exercises that may help in the case of a fall or even prevent one altogether. They provide 18 steps to fall-proof your home, including updating lighting, adding railings and moving clutter away from stairways. For more information on fall prevention, visit NCOA.org.
