Robbery numbers in St. Joseph have been trending down in recent years, dropping from 59 in 2019, to 52 in 2020 and 39 last year.
But robberies remains a key concern for St. Joseph police as a potential risk to residents.
Public vigilance is the best way to maintain safety, Sgt. Roy Hoskins said.
“Awareness of your surroundings, that is always my No. 1 thing,” he said. “Just be aware of what’s going on around you. A lot of armed robberies are targeted and they’re known to each other. Random ones do occur, but really that’s what I tell people, is if you’re on a parking lot of a store or a mall, or whatever, have a sense of awareness as to your surroundings.”
No one should take a chance with the potential risk of robbery, and they instead should call police if they have a concern, Hoskins said.
“If our officers get out there, it turns out to be nothing, then that’s perfectly fine,” he said. “If it is something criminal, then we definitely want to be involved in that.”
Those feelings of unease could be triggered by something like a suspicious vehicle, which often will have other indicators, Hoskins said. It might not be the stereotypical white van, but a vehicle that can easily have several people hiding inside without being noticed could raise red flags.
“It’s the thing that’s unmarked and may be in shabby condition and just kind of draws your attention,” he said. “It may not be suspicious in itself, but it may be enough to at least catch your eye.”
Armed robbery protection is a focus for this year’s citizen’s academy hosted by police and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office from March 29 to May 24.
It’s a worry because there is additional risk of dealing with a weapon, making it a multifaceted crime, Hoskins said.
“That in itself is a huge concern because that is an assault and then it makes it aggravated when you have the weapon involved in it, and then the robbery adds another component,” he said. “That elevates the crime.”
Applications for the citizens academy are available at the police department lobby and must be turned in by March 18.
