Roadway distractions pose danger to cyclists, skateboarders

Cycling and skateboarding have been popular pastimes for decades. And as technology advances, the number of distractions for riders to compete with continues to increase.
Multitasking is a dangerous habit for skateboarders, cyclists and drivers but it is becoming increasingly common, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said. Cellphone use is one of the top examples but there are many others in daily life.
“We have so much going on,” he said. “There are so many distractions, from just looking around, other people on the road, animals, their cell phones, eating, people putting makeup on when they’re driving, reading a book — we’re all doing more than one thing at that time.”
Tonn said skateboarders and cyclists have to make safety a top priority while out and about. More people have been utilizing safety features in recent years like bike lanes and riding with traffic, but he said people sometimes have expectations that drivers will have their safety in mind since pedestrians have the right of way.
“Don’t assume that everybody else has your best interest in mind,” he said. “Same for bikes, same for driving, same for a skateboard.”
For added safety, riders in St. Joseph are supposed to indicate when changing direction and wear high-visibility clothes at night with lights in the front and rear.
Tonn tries not to discipline riders too often because he doesn’t want to discourage physical activity. When police do, it’s usually because riders are on private property or are a danger to others.
“We don’t try to go out and oppress the public and keep you from riding a bike and skateboarding,” he said. “But if we get a citizen who said, ‘hey they’re on my property. I’d like them to leave.’ Of course we have to do that, right? That’s trespassing.”
Even when police are called to a scene, Tonn said there often ends up being little to report because the riders leave on their own before officer arrival.
Police sometimes cite people in extreme cases if they cause a crash or break the law. Even in those instances, officers aren't actually the ones to decide who is liable, Tonn said.
“In the end, liability is up to the insurance companies,” he said. “Let’s just call it what it is. We pay the insurance company to take care of us but they don’t want to pay out, so again, we go back to keeping your own self-interest in mind.”