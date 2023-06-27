Roads to close for sewer repairs News-Press NOW Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Portions of two streets in St. Joseph will close this week for sewer work.Both lanes of Beck Road will be closed from 36th Street to the Belt Highway from Wednesday, June 28, to Wednesday, July 5.Both lanes of Gene Field Road will be closed from Melrose Lane to Monteigne Lane from Friday, June 30, to Friday, July 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Fulton man charged after allegedly stealing vehicle from HVAC company +2 Nebraska Florida ramps up mosquito control efforts due to 4 cases of locally contracted malaria +10 Nebraska Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten More Regional News → National News +2 Regional News Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe +2 National News EPA retreats on Louisiana investigations that alleged Black people lived amid higher cancer risk National News The Great Grift: More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says More National News → 0:59 Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
