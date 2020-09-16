Concrete repairs are scheduled to reduce a section of U.S. Route 59 to one lane next week.
Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of U.S. Route 59 just east of Oregon, Missouri, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone. The project is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Motorists should expect delays.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.