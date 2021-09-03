The intersection of King Hill Avenue and Hammond Street will be closed to traffic for a water main replacement from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Northbound traffic will be detoured west on Alabama to Lake Avenue, north on Lake to Illinois Avenue, then east on Illinois to King Hill Avenue. Southbound traffic will be detoured west on Illinois to Lake, south on Lake to Alabama, then east to King Hill Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.