Road crews prepare for incoming winter storm

A potentially dangerous winter storm is moving into the St. Joseph area, and road crews are gearing up to take on the conditions.
News-Press NOW’s Storm Tracker Mark Zinn said that St. Joseph will be hit with a very strong arctic cold front on Wednesday evening.
“It will likely bring significant impacts to the area, especially with travel, jobs and being outside,” Zinn said.
He said that wind chills have the potential to be 40 below zero. The area is also expected to get 2-4 inches of snow with large gusting winds.
“Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. The wind might be the most dangerous part of this storm. Frostbite to exposed skin could happen within minutes in these conditions,” Zinn said.
Marty Liles, Northwest district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said that these conditions will make it difficult to treat roads, but they are prepared for the incoming winter weather.
“When that snow event happens, we’ll start working two 12-hour shifts,” Liles said. “We’ll be working around the clock with our trucks out there plowing the snow.”
Due to extremely cold temperatures, road treatments may not be as effective, Liles said.
“Unfortunately with the incoming weather, we know that our chemicals and materials that we put out on the roadway won’t react as much,” Liles said. “They still work a little bit when the sunshine gets out there, but it doesn’t work near as good ... we’re just going to have to be prepared for what Mother Nature gives us.”
Liles said that MoDOT will look at treating the interstates and higher volume streets that see a lot of traffic first, then working their way to lower volume roadways.
“It really kind of depends on the rate of snow and how fast that snow comes in as we as crews go out there,” Liles said. “Once the snow comes in, we will activate the EOC (emergency operation center), which has people on call evaluating the trucks being used and what condition they are in.”
MoDOT also has a mobile app called MoDOT Traveler Information that allows the user to be updated on conditions of roads statewide.
“One of the duties of the emergency operation center is to keep track of the condition of the roadways by talking to and communicating with their plow drivers out there,” Liles said. “The app is the best source of information as far as the conditions of the roadways in Missouri statewide. You can tell what the conditions of the road any given time.”
Jackson Jones, superintendent of streets and infrastructure for St. Joseph, said that when snow moves into the area, the roads that are the first priority for treatment are the marked emergency routes.
“We keep running emergency routes until they are clear. The routes connect various parts of town together to make it easier for emergency response crews to travel,” Jones said.
Both Liles and Jones said that travelers need to give the trucks plenty of room to ensure safety of drivers and allow the trucks to put down the proper treatment.
“Our trucks are not able to see as well anyway, and they’re going to have a harder time with this blowing snow ... so give them plenty of room whenever you’re out there driving,” Liles said.
“If you hear the treatment hitting your car, you’re too close and the salt’s going on your car instead on the street where it belongs,” Jones said. “So give the trucks some room.”
Liles and Jones said that residents should try to remain at home to keep themselves and others safe.
“If you don’t need to go, stay home, get to the destination before the storm or wait the storm out and give it time before you travel,” Liles said.
Jones agreed that people should avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.
“Try not to travel for non-essential things. The less traffic we got out there, the easier it is for us to get streets clean,” Jones said.
