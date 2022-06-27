Summer often is associated with travel and outdoor activities, but it also comes with an increase in the number of car thefts.
About 40% of vehicle thefts occur between June and September, according to the Virginia State Police. There were more than 800,000 vehicle thefts in 2020 alone, with a total value of around $7 billion, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
While warmer months often come with a jump in thefts, it ultimately comes down to a crime of opportunity, with criminals taking advantage of the situation, said Chief Deputy Josh Smith of the Andrew County Sheriff's Office.
"With the warmer weather, people get out more," he said. "What we've found in past cases a lot of times is people travel. With the busy lives they lead, keys get left in vehicles. And as people walk around them, they'll look for these kind of things, that's why I say a crime of opportunity."
Another contributor to seeing more vehicle thefts during the summer could be the increase in how many people go on vacation. As valuable as a vacation can prove, it also can throw off a person's routine, Smith said.
"Sometimes you can get too relaxed and comfortable or sometimes vacations can be hectic," he said. "That definitely takes priority over what you would normally be doing, so a checklist, a mental checklist, something like that, or even just a reminder hanging in a vehicle or somewhere, 'Oh yeah, I need to grab my keys,' and I think that would definitely help."
The number of vehicles being hotwired has decreased over the years. There still are instances of older vehicles being hotwired, but more often it's the vehicles with keys inside that are stolen, Smith said.
"With the newer vehicles and the technology they come up with. I think it's getting harder and harder to what you would traditionally consider hotwire in a vehicle. Most of it, like I said, is vehicles being left unlocked and the keys being left in the vehicle."
