Sheriff Bill Puett discusses inflation impact on County Jail

Sherriff Bill Puett says vendor food bidding has helped the county jail keep inmate meal costs reasonable, but inflation could change that. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Inflation has impacted communities at nearly every level, and for Buchanan County, rising costs could create challenges for the jail.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the county provides $1.50 per day per inmate for food. This price has been set since 2020 when the inflation rate was at 1.2%.

