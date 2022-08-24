Inflation has impacted communities at nearly every level, and for Buchanan County, rising costs could create challenges for the jail.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the county provides $1.50 per day per inmate for food. This price has been set since 2020 when the inflation rate was at 1.2%.
Inflation has risen to 9.1% as of June, which has caused the cost of many things to skyrocket. Because the jail participates in food service bidding, providing meals for inmates isn’t currently an issue for Buchanan County. However, Puett said there is a growing concern that food vendors could increase their prices.
“Right now, we’re locked in on a bid and that won’t be affected until we meet for the next bidding process,” he said. “Our inmates' food is handled for the year through the company CBM Managed Food Services, but depending on how much they are paying for food, we more than likely will see an increase in the next year.”
Growing costs concern Puett, who is responsible for the inmates of Buchanan County, but he doesn’t want that to be a burden on anyone else.
“It’s my job to worry about funding and find a way to manage it, which is what we will do,” Puett said.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to receive many of its services from vendors including food, medical, phones and commissary in hopes of receiving the best competitive price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.