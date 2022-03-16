A Ridgeway, Missouri, man has been charged with second-degree murder in the Tuesday shooting of a man in Ridgeway.
Travis Gilliland was arrested after calling law enforcement and informing them he had shot and killed Lynn Trammell, according to Harrison County court documents. An investigation determined Gilliland had shot Trammell with a shotgun at close range during a verbal altercation, according to court documents.
Trammell was declared dead at the scene.
Gilliland’s bond has been set at $250,000, and an additional charge of criminal action is included.
