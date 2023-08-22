Return to classes can bring back bullying

As a new school year starts, officials are aiming to stop bullying and its lasting impact.
With students returning to class, bullying can come back for some of them. Bethany Juhl is a school counselor at Hyde Elementary and said bullying can cause depression, anxiety and other health problems.
“Our number one rule in all our schools is ‘We will not bully,’” Juhl said. “That’s so important to us because every kid deserves to come to school and feel safe and feel respected so that they can learn. If they’re not feeling safe and respected then that can take a toll on their mental health, their physical health and their emotional health, so we want to be proactive in preventing bullying.”
Studies report that 20% of students aged 12 to 18 nationwide experience bullying. Those who report it say they feel those who bullied them could influence other students’ perceptions of them.
Juhl said school counselors aim to teach students about different forms of bullying and what it can look like. This ranges from physical abuse to verbal taunting and cyberbullying.
“The word ‘bullying’ can get thrown around or misused, so we try to establish a common definition of what it is,” she said. “We teach students that bullying is different than conflict and one-time mean moments. Oftentimes it’s consistent and ongoing rude behavior towards someone and that’s not what we’ll allow on school grounds.”
While school leaders work to prevent bullying on campus, cyberbullying on the internet and through social media is a common occurrence as well. Officials say it’s important for parents to talk with their children and know the warning signs that bullying might be occurring.
“As parents, make sure to have that open line of communication with your child and make sure they feel comfortable telling you anything,” Juhl said. “If something happens, we want kids to feel comfortable telling an adult at home so we can work together with families to help kids get through these difficult situations.”
Sometimes students can be hesitant to come forward about bullying happening to them or others. Officials encourage those who attend St. Joseph public schools to report incidents anonymously through a link on the district website.
