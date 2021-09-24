A resurfacing project on St. Joseph Avenue is scheduled to begin next week.
Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will complete the project, which includes pavement repair and resurfacing from Krug Park Drive to Route K and from Middleton Street to Interstate 229.
Crews will begin milling and resurfacing the Krug Park Drive to Route K portion on Tuesday, Sept. 28. One lane in each direction will remain open during the project.
Concrete patching will begin on the I-229 to Middleton Street section on Friday, Oct. 1. One lane in each direction of St. Joseph Avenue will remain open during the patching, with a 12-foot width restriction in place.
Some lane closures may remain in place overnight. In addition to the lane closures on St. Joseph Avenue, some adjacent city streets may close.
All work is expected to be complete in mid-October. Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.
