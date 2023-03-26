I29 rest area permanently closed

The southbound Interstate 29 rest stop near Dearborn, Missouri, has closed permanently as the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to create a safer option for truck drivers.

Marty Liles, MoDOT Northwest District Engineer, said workers have begun converting the facility into a parking lot for truck drivers to rest, as 87 of the 141 such sites near Missouri interstates are at capacity during peak hours.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

