Voices of Courage

When a child is interviewed at the Voices of Courage, this control room records their story. The information is then passed to law enforcement for an investigation.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The recent beating death of a 6-year-old St. Joseph girl shocked the community and led to questions about what the community can do to protect children.

Organizations like Voices of Courage stand prepared to help prevent the type of tragedy that took the life of Jozlyn Beechner, but they say the challenge can be daunting.

