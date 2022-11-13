Fall leaves and debris prevention

Emergency management officials say it’s important to clear leaves to prevent fires from spreading.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Cleaning up fall leaves and other yard debris isn’t important just for appearances — it also can remove a safety hazard.

Safety officials say open burning season is when some of the most destructive fires tend to take place, which is why now is the time to start cleaning.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.