Cleaning up fall leaves and other yard debris isn’t important just for appearances — it also can remove a safety hazard.
Safety officials say open burning season is when some of the most destructive fires tend to take place, which is why now is the time to start cleaning.
“This time of the year is a good time to clean up the neighborhood and your yards,” Bill Lamar, the city’s emergency management manager, said. “The leaves start to fall down after all the windy storms so we always encourage people to have their leaves and litter debris cleaned up. This will prevent any type of fire from happening and potentially damaging your property.”
Lamar said the risk of wildfires increases during the fall due to the strong winds supplying oxygen to the fire.
“High winds are a serious factor when it comes to fires,” he said. “We’ve had various open burnings canceled so far due to the hazards it can create, and locally it seems like we’re always seeing damage to a shed or house that was burned down just due to winds. So having a yard full of leaves, pine needles and other things will only add to the risk of spreading a fire.”
Lamar said that dealing with a structure fire at a home that has been cleaned up and raked makes their job a lot easier to defend the home from damage.
Experts urge residents to keep debris under 4 inches in depth and to keep fuel several feet away from homes.
There is an alternative to removing the leaves by mulching them with a lawnmower. However, experts say people should take caution as this can still trigger fires.
“Sometimes, mulched leaves do not decrease fire danger as the same amount of leaves are still in your yard just in a different form,” Lamar said. “You should also keep mulched leaves under 4 inches deep and 1 to 3 feet away from your home.”
