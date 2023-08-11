Itdoesn’ttake long for a car to heat up on a sunny day, which can create dangerous situations for children and furry companions.
All it takes isan80-degree Fahrenheit day to bring a normal car temperature to triple digits, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many people may want to come to the rescue of kids and petsin situations like this, as hot car deaths continue to be a concernacross the U.S. but there are certain laws citizens should know.
It is a crime to leave an animal unattended if there is a risk ofserious injuryor death, but Missouri citizensaren’tallowed under the law to break acarwindow and rescue an animal, according toSgt. Patrick Zeamer, a crime prevention officer with the St. Joseph Police Department.
“We do get a lot of calls on pets left in cars unattended,” Zeamer said. “Unfortunately, there is no state law that allows anybody to forcibly enter a vehicle to protect those animals currently.There are some states around us that have a pet law in place, but currently, Missouri does not.”
Zeamer said the firstoptionfor concerned citizensregardingpets should be to call law enforcement or animal control, asthey will be able to get the pet out of the car while doing the least amount of damage possible.
Leaving a child in an unattended vehicle, on the other hand, may result in a criminal charge and is classified aschildendangerment.
“In Missouri, there is a... statute that allows individuals to get into a carif need beorif there isimminent danger of a child —keyword: imminent,” Zeamer said. “This would be preferred as a last resort.Calling law enforcement first is preferred, aswe’llknow the safest way to go about it.”
Ifit appears that a childis experiencing heatstrokeand waiting for law enforcement to arrive is dangerous, citizens should go about entering a vehicle to retrieve the child safely.
“In situations like this,having a locksmith, the fire department or an EMS worker come out is the preferred option because they’ll have all the appropriate tools,” Zeamer said. “If a person does need to go about entering a locked vehicle, I wouldattemptall other avenues first. Check all the doors then check to see if any other windows may be downto putsomething through the windowthat can unlock the car. Breaking a window can be costly for everybody,but if someone’s life is in danger thenthat’snot something to worry about.”
Officers said if a person does find a child in alife-threateningsituation,it’simportant to remember tosafely break the window farthest away from the child, and it should only beattemptedin an emergency.
Zeamer said calls of a child or pet in a car are a top priority and officers will respondimmediately.
