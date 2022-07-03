Over the course of nearly two years, the public works department removed most of the stoplights Downtown, and while crash numbers saw a decline, some residents are still expressing frustration over the change.
The removal program took effect in three phases, with about two months between each phase.
Keven Schneider, the superintendent of streets and infrastructure with Public Works and Transportation, said the stoplight change was due to decreased traffic throughout Downtown.
“There were many instances where you’d sit at a signal for two to three minutes and there wouldn’t even be anybody coming in any direction other than you,” Schneider said. “Taking all that into account, we paid for our study and the traffic engineers looked at traffic patterns, did some counts and came up with an overall plan for the signal-free intersections.”
According to Police Sgt. James Tonn, from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, there were 63 crashes reported in Downtown St. Joseph.
A year after the removal program began, there were 41 crashes reported Downtown from Jan. 1, 202,1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Since the stoplight removal, however, many residents have expressed frustrations on social media.
St. Joseph resident Faye Miester said she has seen the stoplight change cause confusion for drivers.
“So many people are used to having the stop lights and they’re used to having something to signal a change,” Miester said. “I think that people just aren’t aware, especially people who aren’t from the area and are just traveling through.”
Miester said she has seen a lot more potential for accidents since the change.
“I don’t go Downtown as much anymore, but when I am down there, I do see people very often running through the stop signs and not knowing when it’s their turn to go,” Miester said.
Schneider acknowledged some of the residents’ confusion and said it was due to them not being used to the stop signs yet.
“I’m not going to deny that I have found myself sitting at a stop sign waiting for the light to change because I’m used to it too,” Schneider said. “I understand all of that, but we (have) gotten a lot of positive feedback and we’ve got some negative, but for the most part an overwhelming number of positive.”
St. Joseph resident Jessica Poush said the removal of the stoplights has helped her shorten her daily commute to work.
“There were times I would sit at lights for so long, I would be late for work,” Poush said.
Poush said she thinks drivers education could help eliminate the confusion of the four-way stops.
Miester said a potential solution is to help educate the community on changes happening throughout the city.
“It’s an opportunity for the city to put it out there that these changes are being made in a more vocal way, in a way that really includes the community that these changes are happening,” Miester said.
Schneider said there is no current plan to change the program.
“We built a lot of thought into all of this, and I’m not going to say that we won’t ever adjust something because situations change, but for right now, we’re pretty much set,” Schneider said.
Schneider encourages residents with questions or concerns to contact the public works department or the traffic supervisor.
“We will be happy to speak with anybody and kind of explain the reasoning for anything and everything,” Schneider said.
