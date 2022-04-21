St. Joseph Police Sgt. Courtney Protzman works on her computer Thursday at the St. Joseph Police Department. Many crimes are issues of opportunity that start as prowler incidents, so it’s important for residents to report when they see suspicious activity, Protzman said.
The days are warming up and growing longer, which can bring an expected increase in suspicious activity.
Having more calls for issues like prowlers could mean more people are committing crimes, but it also might indicate more people are making reports, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Courtney Protzman said.
“As spring and summer come out, we have more people who are spending time outside,” she said. “When you’re spending more time outside, seeing other people, you’re going to notice things more than you would, as opposed to winter when most people are cooped up.”
Prowler calls often are precursors of more serious crimes, especially since they often are crimes of opportunity, Protzman said.
“That is the first step of committing a crime, so it is related,” she said. “That’s why we want people to be vigilant because they could be out there looking to burglarize your house, looking to steal your car, maybe they just want to steal whatever you have outside.”
The ideal situation is to have reports increase because a smaller percentage of incidents are going unnoticed, but where residents report issues can be just as important. Many people also want to post on social media, but it’s important to contact law enforcement first, Protzman said.
“That can be an issue for us, especially when we’re trying to combat crime and be proactive in our approach,” she said. “Sometimes we will get a call from somebody and they will tell us, ‘Well this has been going on and this has been on Facebook,’ and we will have known nothing about it. It’s hard for us to respond appropriately and try to prevent some of the crimes when we don’t even know what’s happening.”
Becoming the victim of a crime can make a situation feel exaggerated, which is understandable, as any crime can be a traumatic experience, Protzman said. That’s why resident safety is ultimately the most important goal and why it’s so important for residents to report when an incident occurs, Protzman said.
