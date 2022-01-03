A man reported to police as a burglar on Christmas night has died from injuries suffered after he allegedly entered a property he was not supposed to be on, St. Joseph police said.
Dallas Rails, 29, died following an incident that police are investigating. First responders were called to the 2500 block of Lakeview Avenue on Dec. 25. Rails was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.
No details have been released about how Rails was injured. However, police said they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
