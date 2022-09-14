More than a year ago a family of five drowned in a drainage ditch off Pear Street. The scene of that accident is now unrecognizable.
On the rainy night of April 9, 2021, Amy Morse hit another car before overturning into the drainage ditch. All five passengers, including three young children, were trapped as the vehicle quickly filled with water. Everyone in the car died.
After the accident, rain still filled the ditches on both sides of Pear Street — the exact opposite of what they were intended to do. Following years of complaints, construction to fix the site of the accident is almost complete.
The Missouri Department of Transportation spent $200,000 to put a new culvert under Pear Street, fill the ditch and install underground pipes to help with the flow of water.
“A lot of times we're just a conduit,” said Marty Liles, MoDOT’s northwest district engineer. “Water flows on and it flows off, so that's what we needed to do is find a way for this water to flow on and off into the next drainage path and drainage area.”
Action is being taken more than a year after the accident due to a lawsuit between the family of the deceased, Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and Hawk Truck Leasing.
“We felt like there was a need to be participants in it and kind of take on that role of getting that water on down through that drainage path,” Liles said.
Whatever the reason for MoDOT to take on the project, Jerry Wheeler is grateful. He owns Wheel’s Market Pharmacy across the street from where the accident occurred.
“You're never going to see that type of accident on here,” he said. “They've buried that hole. It's totally gone, leveled off, and it's all draining into a concrete culvert on the other side of the road.”
While the ditch appears to be fixed, litigation surrounding the accident is far from over. A jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 14.
“It's a shame that it takes a tragedy like what happened to make progress move forward,” Wheeler said. “But at least now they did it right.”
