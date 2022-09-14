PEAR STREET

The ditch along Pear Street where a family of five died in a fatal accident last year has been filled in and leveled by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

More than a year ago a family of five drowned in a drainage ditch off Pear Street. The scene of that accident is now unrecognizable.

On the rainy night of April 9, 2021, Amy Morse hit another car before overturning into the drainage ditch. All five passengers, including three young children, were trapped as the vehicle quickly filled with water. Everyone in the car died.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

