U.S. Route 169 under Interstate 29 at Exit 44 will narrow next week as part of a bridge repair project.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with PCiRoads, LLC, to repair bridge girders that were damaged in a hit-and-run crash. Crews plan to begin work Wednesday, Oct. 20, and it is scheduled to continue through Nov. 19.
During the project, southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane at the U.S. Route 169 overpass with a 15.5-foot width restriction. No left turns at the I-29 and U.S. Route 169 interchange will be permitted, and delays can be expected.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.
