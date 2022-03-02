Where there’s fire, there often can be lingering smoke — and then more fire — as crews saw Tuesday in battling a blaze at a St. Joseph home.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said firefighters often go back to the scene to put out rekindled flames, especially following a major flare-up such as the one on Tuesday at 819 N. Ninth St.
“Where the building collapsed in on itself, (it made) pockets where we can’t put enough water in there,” he said. “You can fill it up, but there are drains and things, so we can’t completely fill it up like a pool and drown everything out.”
While the pockets of heat will not have enough oxygen to be ablaze at the time, eventually they will receive more air and create additional flames.
Earlier this year, Henrichson said firefighters had to put out new flames for two days after several buildings burned on Faraon Street.
Rekindled fires mostly occur when a fire causes a building to collapse.
“A roof collapses on the second floor, the second floor may have not completely burned, but it collapses down, and it’s just trapped underneath there, not enough oxygen (for) the flame, but it just basically smolders underneath there,” he said.
Henrichson said rekindled flames can be dealt with by going in with heavy equipment and ripping the whole site apart but this would not be very cost-effective. The process also may cause insurance companies to be upset over the damaged property.
It’s also not worth sending firefighters inside a collapsed building on fire to fully put out the flames, Henrichson said.
“There’s nothing there to save to risk one of our guys getting hurt,” he said.
This especially applies to a house that is vacant and going to be condemned anyway.
“We try not to leave them (fire scenes) but it’s almost impossible to get them 100% out all of the time,” he said.
Two to three hours after a fire is put out, a fire truck is sent out to the scene to double-check for any rekindled flames. Henrichson said he also warns the homeowners or neighbors to call 911 if they see any smoke coming from the scene.
“A lot of times, especially in the cold, the difference between smoke and steam can be very, to the untrained eye, you really can’t tell,” he said.
Henrichson said crews would rather return to investigate smoke than have the fire restart.
Though rekindled fires are created under different circumstances, fighting relit flames requires the same technique.
“As the guys would say, put the wet stuff on the red stuff,” he said.
