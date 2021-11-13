As the November portion of firearms deer season gets underway, conservation experts are reminding hunters of some important safety guidelines.
Buchanan County Conservation Agent Parker Rice said he has four firearm safety rules that, if followed, will keep hunters out of trouble.
“Treat all weapons like they’re loaded. Keep your finger off the trigger until you’ve made the legal, conscious and moral decision to fire. Never muzzle anything you’re not willing to destroy. And then, especially in deer season, know your target, the backstop and what’s beyond,” Rice said.
Since there will be many people in the woods with firearms, Jeff Leonard, co-owner of J&B Outdoors, said making oneself known to other hunters also is important. Leonard reminds hunters they need to wear a hunter-orange hat and vest while in the woods.
“It is required by law, but it’s also for safety,” Leonard said. “We often joke about it as the ‘Orange Army.’”
Leonard said tree stands pose the biggest issue when it comes to injuries while hunting, and he said safety harnesses are vital when climbing 15 to 20 feet up a tree.
“Clamp yourself to that tree and be safe out there,” Leonard said. “We want everybody to have fun, but we want them to come back in one piece.”
Along with safety guidelines, Rice said it’s important to check that hunters have the correct permits and methods and consider where they’re going to hunt because some areas have different regulations.
All Missouri regulations can be found in the Missouri Department of Conservation 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information pamphlet. There, residents can find more information on county antler-point restrictions, proper permits and more.
Rice said once a deer is killed, it needs to be telechecked by 10 p.m. that day using the MO Hunting app, calling a toll-free number or going online. Hunters then will need to write down their confirmation number and make sure to notch their tag. Rice said if a deer isn’t checked in by 10 p.m., hunters should call their local conservation agent the next day.
Rice said the conservation department deals with permit issues and reports of people going around the system every year. He encourages people to call him when they notice things, and he said when the community cares and gives him information he usually can capitalize on it.
“My work number is public, it’s 816-244-6935,” Rice said. “I would love to have more calls.”
While it is important to stay safe and know the regulations, deer season is also fun for hunters. Stephen Robinson is an avid hunter out of Stewartsville, Missouri, and he said he looks forward to firearm deer season.
“I think rifle season is where most people get introduced to hunting,” Robinson said. “The opportunity for people to get out in the woods and experience what hunting is all about, that kind of revolves around rifle season. So I always look forward to that time of the year.”
Robinson was introduced to hunting himself during firearm deer season in 2005. He didn’t grow up hunting but said that year he went up to his wife’s grandparents’ farm and harvested his first deer. His love for the sport grew from there.
“When you go sit in a tree stand, you can slow everything down, relax, enjoy nature and just have a good time,” Robinson said. “So really, that’s where hunting is at for me. And then obviously, harvesting a nice big buck is a huge bonus.”
Leonard said in 2020, J&B Outdoors saw an increase in people participating in outdoor activities, which has held up pretty well in 2021. He said their biggest issue this year has been inventory.
“We’re fielding probably 50, 60, 70 calls a day, guys looking for deer ammunition, deer bullets to go deer hunting, and it’s hard to find right now,” Leonard said. “So if they haven’t got it, it may be tough to get at this point because there is a nationwide shortage.”
The November portion of firearm deer season will last from Nov. 13 to 23. The Antlerless portion will take place from Dec. 4 to 12, and the Alternative Methods portion runs from Dec. 25 to Jan 4.
The 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information pamphlet can be found at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trap ping/species/deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.