Registration is open for driver’s education classes through the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, but there are a limited number of spaces available.
There are 90 total slots open, divided between morning or afternoon classes, with programs in June and July.
Drivers will get a blend of group and individual learning with around 12 students per class and four students together during driving lessons, Safety Council Executive Director Sheldon Lyon said.
“It’s great one-on-one interaction with an experienced driving coach who’s done this for many years,” he said. “They’re experts at what they do and they just provide that environment where the young driver gains skills. And we can talk about these concepts, but until you get in the car and actually do them, it’s much different.”
Classes include six hours of drive-time, 12 hours of observation and 20 hours of classroom instruction for every student.
Registration can be found at www.stjoesafetycoun cil.org/teen.
