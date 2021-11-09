A non-emergency line for law enforcement agencies in Harrison County has been offline for almost a week after followers of a YouTuber overwhelmed dispatchers with calls.
While 911 calls were not impacted, the number listed to contact the Bethany Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was not in service Tuesday.
“It (the non-emergency line) got overwhelmed by his followers,” Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer said.
The incident stems from the arrest of YouTuber Travis Heinze, which occurred Nov. 2 at Bethany City Hall. In a video Heinze posted, a Bethany police officer is seen arresting Heinze for failing to show his ID to the officer.
Heinze briefly was charged with harassment and disturbing the peace, but those were dismissed just a few days later.
“After seeing the video, and then speaking with those witnesses and getting a little bit more detailed account, at that point, I opted to dismiss the charges,” Meyer said in an interview.
In Missouri, police officers must have a reasonable suspicion that a crime has been or is about to be committed to demand someone show their ID.
During Heinze’s encounter inside City Hall, he appears to nearly enter the front office through an open door before realizing there’s a customer service window. He begins to ask about parking, telling the clerks that he may want to park longer than two hours in a two-hour marked zone while he visits the library.
The clerks appear unsure of Heinze’s issue and explain alternate parking options. Eventually, the police are called. A Bethany police officer and Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place respond. Place didn’t respond to an interview request.
In the video, Place tells Heinze that a crime has been committed but that he isn’t arresting Heinze for it. However, he asks Heinze to identify himself.
The city of Bethany responded to a News-Press NOW request for an interview with the city administrator and police chief with a statement.
“Upon entering the building, Mr. Heinze began a repeated inquiry to City Hall staff about parking regulations and parking availability in the immediate area,” the city said. “As the conversation progressed, City Hall staff became concerned and uncomfortable.”
During an exchange with the police officer, Heinze said he would show his ID if the officer agreed to show Heinze his ID.
“You’re just making contact. You can make contact with anybody,” Heinze told the officer, before saying that the officer didn’t have reasonable suspicion to arrest him. “We’ve got a Fourth Amendment here.”
Heinze was held for 24 hours at the Harrison County Detention Center before formal charges were filed. In a follow-up YouTube video, Heinze said he paid a $500 bond to secure his release.
A dispatcher for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the office isn’t “giving out any information” about the incident.
A review of Heinze’s YouTube channel shows Heinze has been posting videos about police interactions across the U.S. for at least four years. The video of his arrest in Bethany has almost 35,000 views.
Heinze didn’t respond to an emailed request for an interview. After posting multiple videos about the Bethany incident, Heinze also posted videos of benign police interactions in Cameron and Kingston, Missouri.
On his Twitter account, Heinze said he’s homeless. A court document in one of his videos lists an address he’s associated with in Washington state.
“I’m a homeless bum who lives out of my car, travels, offers health advice and shares anything on my mind,” Heinze wrote in his Twitter bio.
