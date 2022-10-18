St. Joseph Red Ribbon Week

A sixth-grade student from Mark Twain Elementary School leaves a message on the school sidewalk in honor of a previous Red Ribbon Week.

 Submitted photo

Area schools are getting ready for the annual Red Ribbon Week campaign, which aims to spread awareness to students about the dangers of using drugs.

This year’s campaign is themed "Celebrate Life Drug Free" and more than 20 schools are participating in the weeklong event hosted by St. Joseph’s Youth Alliance.

