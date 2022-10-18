Area schools are getting ready for the annual Red Ribbon Week campaign, which aims to spread awareness to students about the dangers of using drugs.
This year’s campaign is themed "Celebrate Life Drug Free" and more than 20 schools are participating in the weeklong event hosted by St. Joseph’s Youth Alliance.
Angela Reynolds, Youth Alliance program director, said the nationally celebrated campaign, which starts Sunday, was started for a good cause and has influenced many people around the world to live drug-free lives.
“Red Ribbon Week was started decades ago after a DEA agent was killed in the line of duty by drug traffickers and ever since then his family and friends wore red ribbons as a tribute to him. He fully promoted a 'live drug-free' lifestyle, and when children hear about the kind of person he was it inspires them. Many of them pledge to live drug-free and not break that pledge.”
Reynolds said each year schools aim to make Red Ribbon Week creative to keep the students engaged.
“The schools do a really good job celebrating Red Ribbon Week with the kids in grades K to 12, particularly in our elementary schools, we like to have them do different dress-up days and themes. So, one year we had the students wear tie-dye to represent our motto ‘Don’t get TIED up in drugs,’ or they’ll wear scary costumes to say 'Boo’ to drugs – it’s just a great way to keep them interested.”
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said law enforcement must bring awareness about the dangers of drugs, especially to the youth.
“The police department will surely be involved with the schools during Red Ribbon Week,” Wilson said. “It’s so important that we get the message across to our youth because they are the future. It’s the first step in reducing the opioid crisis we have right now.”
Red Ribbon Week will be from Oct. 23 to 31. Information about daily themes will be available at each school or by calling 816-232-0050.
