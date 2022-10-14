First responders at fire

First responders on the scene of a fire on North Second Street earlier this month. The American Red Cross assisted the families impacted from that fire. 

As temperatures continue to drop, fires in the area are expected to increase. One local organization is offering smoke detectors and safety tips to protect homes as conditions get dryer.

The American Red Cross offers these devices for free to those in need thanks to financial donations given to the organization. This allows the detectors to be installed free of charge as well. 

