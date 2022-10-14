As temperatures continue to drop, fires in the area are expected to increase. One local organization is offering smoke detectors and safety tips to protect homes as conditions get dryer.
The American Red Cross offers these devices for free to those in need thanks to financial donations given to the organization. This allows the detectors to be installed free of charge as well.
Angie Springs is the communications and marketing manager for the American Red Cross in Missouri and Arkansas. She said that with the weather getting colder, now is the time to check in on smoke detectors in the home.
"A lot of times people may not realize how old that smoke alarm is," Springs said. If it's yellowed, really old and if you've been in your home for longer than 10 years and never replaced it, now is the time to do that."
October is National Fire Safety Prevention Month, and one of the things that Springs said families need to do during this time is practice an escape plan in case a fire happens in the home.
"Typically, by the time your smoke detector goes off, you have under two minutes to get out of your home," Springs said.
Springs said that each family should know at least two escape routes in the home in the event of a fire.
"In the event that a smoke detector goes off, make sure that you're practicing that, how to get out of both of those exits," Springs said.
At least two people are involved in Red Cross smoke detector installation.
"One will be working on installing that smoke alarm while another person will then be working on your escape plan," Springs said. "We'll take that educational opportunity to really talk through the steps."
When the Red Cross helps with a house fire in any community, preparation is key in working with first responders at the scene.
"We work together with our emergency services personnel so that they know to call us and notify us," Springs said. "We can be there immediately on the scene in the event that we are needed."
The American Red Cross has volunteers that work 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. For more information on how to volunteer, prepare your family for any type of emergency or donate to the Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org/.
