September is preparedness month for the Red Cross, and the organization is encouraging people to do just that.
“We are essentially asking individuals to be prepared by doing three major things,” said Randee Krumwiede, Red Cross of Missouri executive director. “That is to build a kit, make a plan and be informed.”
She said putting together a kit it needs to involve essentials.
“Talking about building a kit, you need to think about those essential items. You want to think about things like medications you might need, a first aid kit, water of course, nonperishable food items and things like that,” Krumwiede said.
There is an app by the Red Cross, Red Cross Emergency, that will give alerts and guide people through any disaster.
“There you’re going to find weather alerts for your local area, it’s also going to show you what to do before, during and after a disaster and multiple different types of disasters, everything from floods to tornadoes,” she said.
One of the most common situations the Red Cross helps with is house fires. Krumwiede said being prepared helps Red Cross staff and volunteers as well as the homeowner if anything does happen.
“Every eight minutes, the Red Cross is responding to a disaster of some sort. What most people don’t know is a majority of those disasters are actually single-home fires, so what we’re trying to do is encourage the public to try and be prepared for that disaster before it happens,” she said.
American Red Cross of Missouri will be sharing tips all month long on Facebook. To find the app you can text GETEMERGENCY to 90999 or search “Red Cross Emergency” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.